Christopher Lehman, author of “Slavery’s Reach,” will open the 2020 season of BookEnds Jan. 11 at 11 a.m. at The Uptown Café in Wadena.
“Slavery’s Reach: Southern Slaveholders in the North Star State,” is a compelling study of the mutually beneficial relationship between southern slaveholders and Minnesotans in the mid 1800s. From the 1840s through the end of the Civil War, leading Minnesotans invited slaveholders and their wealth into the free territory and free state of Minnesota, enriching the area’s communities and residents.
Lehman is a professor of ethnic studies at St. Cloud University. Through careful research in obscure records, censuses, newspapers and archival collections, he has brought to light this hidden history of northern complicity in building slaver-holder wealth.
Now in its fourth season, BookEnds is a monthly literary event connecting readers and writers. It is free and open to the public. It is held each month on the second Saturday at 11 a.m. at The Uptown, 224 Jefferson Street S., unless otherwise noted.
The program is hosted by the Wadena County Historical Society and Travelin’ Storyteller in collaboration with the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center. For more information contact the Wadena County Historical Society at (218) 631-9079 or 603wchs@arvig.net
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.