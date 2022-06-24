Come and meet Plymouth author Norrie Thomas July 13 at 3 p.m. at The Hub in Hackensack.

How many real towns get their name in a book title? Hackensack does! Norrie will tell us how she got the ideas for the book, “The Hackensack Cafe Adventures,” with her grandchildren.

Thomas is retired from the pharmacy world, holding a PhD in Pharmacy from University of Minnesota and has many outstanding awards.

Cookies, bars, lemonade and tea will be served in air conditioned comfort. There will be five door prizes to given away. Join the fun.

This event is sponsored by the Hackensack Lending Library as a thank you to the many generous donors to the library rebuilding fund.

