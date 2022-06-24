featured Author to speak at The Hub July 13 staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Jun 24, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Photo submitted Photo submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Come and meet Plymouth author Norrie Thomas July 13 at 3 p.m. at The Hub in Hackensack.How many real towns get their name in a book title? Hackensack does! Norrie will tell us how she got the ideas for the book, “The Hackensack Cafe Adventures,” with her grandchildren.Thomas is retired from the pharmacy world, holding a PhD in Pharmacy from University of Minnesota and has many outstanding awards.Cookies, bars, lemonade and tea will be served in air conditioned comfort. There will be five door prizes to given away. Join the fun.This event is sponsored by the Hackensack Lending Library as a thank you to the many generous donors to the library rebuilding fund. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Norrie Thomas The Hub Walker Pilot Pilot-independent The Hackensack Cafe Lemonade Tea Publishing Food Hackensack Lending Library Door Prize Fun Phd Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Eugene 'Gene' Alderson Walker Animal Hospital transitions to new ownership Hubbard County Sheriff's Report Walker Hotel is new Chamber member He went fishing in Hack — and never left Latest e-Edition June 22, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
