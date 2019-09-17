As leaves change color in September, it’s also a season of change at Calvary Church in Walker.
Sunday worship service times have changed to 9 and 10:30 a.m., and Sunday night services have wrapped up with the end of summer. Nursery and children’s ministry has been added to the early service to provide for families with kids.
Sunday School for kids kicked off on Sept. 15 and meets during the sermon. United Youth Group had their kickoff on Sept. 11 and has relocated from Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School to Calvary, starting at 6 p.m., with van rides available to transport students.
Awana Club on Wednesday evenings has come off the schedule this year to refocus on Sunday School and release time programs. WHA K-12 students can register through school; middle school and senior high begins in September and elementary grades start in October. Home school students are invited to participate in release time programs.
Two women’s retreats are available this autumn: Rejuvenate Retreat at Camp Shamineau, Friday through Sumday, and Chasing Slow Retreat at Wildwood Beach Resort Oct. 4-6. Calvary is the host site for the Falls Prevention Fair Friday and for the United Blood Services blood drive Sept. 25.
Pizza and movie night Sept. 28 features the film “I Can Only Imagine,” telling the true story behind the chart topping song by the band Mercy Me.
The next day is a Newcomers’ Luncheon for newcomers to meet Calvary’s leadership team. October will follow up with a Newcomers group for those interested in getting connected and growing in their faith. Oct. 3 is the Split Pitch Potluck and speakers for AA and Al-Anon.
Small Group ministry is getting a great deal of focus with new groups starting this fall, offering men’s, women’s and couple’s groups across the area. Pastor Bob Dennis will teach a Sunday morning adult class on the Gospel of John.
The message series is called “Church on the Move,” with messages taken from the Book of Acts. Sunday messages are available online, along with information about the events listed at our new website, calvarychurchwalker.org
The website is a great way to find out what to expect on a visit, register for events and keep connected with what’s happening. Calvary Church exists to honor God by making followers of Jesus Christ. For more information, call (218) 547-1897 or pop in for a visit on Sundays. Dress is casual, messages come from the Bible and relationships matter!
