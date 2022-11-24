A pre-Thanksgiving cold snap means some lakes and ponds across Minnesota are beginning to freeze. However, this ice isn’t safe to walk on and the water underneath is dangerously cold. And the recent warmer temperatures means the ice is still not safe.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds everyone to be extremely cautious around the water and, with children, to talk with them about the risks of cold water and ice.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments