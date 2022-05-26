In 2018, Walker became the city in Minnesota with the highest per capita bike-friendly businesses that includes Back Street Bicycle and Repair, Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, Portage Brewing Company, Country Inn Walker, Chase on the Lake, Benson’s, WHA School and the Lucky Moose (now Cabana Del Norte). In 2021, Walker added Piggy BBQ, Walker Hotel, Wilber’s on Walker Bay, Hiawatha Beach Resort, Pederson Family Dental, Swanson’s Bait and Tackle, Mann Lake and Next Innovations. Each of these businesses was awarded a bike rack and had their application fee reimbursed with a grant from Cass County Health and Nutrition SHIP. Each bike- friendly business distinction remains in effect for four years, after which they must reapply. The Leech Lake Chamber is proud to announce that Back Street Bicycle and Repair has reapplied and has received the highest award available. The business moved from a Gold Distinction to a Platinum. Owner Paul Nye is pictured with his new award along with Chamber Director Cindy Wannarka. The City of Walker was also awarded a Bronze Bike-Friendly Community award in 2019. The bike friendly committee is working together to reapply and hopefully be moved up to Silver or even higher. The link to the Bike Friendly communities is https://bikeleague.org/community. SHIP and the Chamber are working together to hold a Spring Bike Fling June 25 from Walker to “Hack and Back!” Cyclists will enjoy stops along the trail and in Hackensack, and end up back in Walker for a celebration. Sign up at https://www.BikeReg.com/spring-bike-fling. Photo submitted
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.