Happy Dancing Turtle and Pine River-Backus Community Education will be hosting the 14th annual Back to Basics sustainability event Feb. 15 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“I love the day and learn something new every year,” shared B2B participant Julie G.
Workshops, vendors, exhibitors, lunch, door prizes, and a keynote speaker are planned for the full day event.
Program Coordinator Michelle Hoefs said, “We’re pretty proud of the workshop selection we’ve put together this year. The variety is astounding.”
Back to Basics has a diverse set of workshops ranging from greenhouse construction and electric cars to Kundalini Yoga & DIY coffee roasting.
Full day registration is $30, with discounts for senior citizens and students. A la carte options are also available.
Participant registration opened Dec. 18 and participants can register online at www.HappyDancingTurtle.org. Walk-in registration is available the day of the event, although some workshops may have filled. It is recommended to register early to reserve the workshops you wish to attend.
Happy Dancing Turtle Executive Director Quinn Swanson shared, “I’m really excited about this year’s keynote speaker. Reginaldo Haslett-Marroquin is an author, businessman, and the President and CEO of the Regenerative Agriculture Alliance (RAA) and will be speaking on the importance of working with nature in agriculture.”
School-age children (grades K-6) are welcome to participate in the Kids’ Program. For $20 per child, participants will have indoor and outdoor activities geared towards sustainability-themed lessons, games, crafts, and lunch.
Running concurrently will be the Back to Basics Vendor/Exhibitor Fair. With more than 50 booths of sustainably-themed vendors, guests will be able to chat with knowledgeable people while stocking up on handmade and locally sourced foods, home décor, clothing, and more.
Hoefs also commented on the need for volunteers for the event, “We have a blast every year, but it does take a lot of hands to make it a successful day. We are always looking for helpers to contribute their time and energy.”
Volunteers who make it for half the day will receive lunch, an event t-shirt and entry into workshops for free.
Headquartered in Pine River, Minnesota, Happy Dancing Turtle is an operating 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to growing good stewards of the planet by providing education, programs, and experiences for youth and adults.
