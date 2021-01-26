Everyone had a great time at the 12th annual Penguin Plunge Jan. 16 on Birch Lake in Hackensack.

Eight registered teams – a total of 23 jumpers made the Plunge and raised almost $4,000 to support Hackensack Area Fire and Rescue and Faith in Action volunteer services.

Prizes were awarded for:

Most money raised, Wood Boys Plus, $1,150

Best Costume Individual, Nick Endriss, the Insane Jumper

Best Costume Team, Team Schultz Family

Oldest Jumper, Fred Karlisch of Rendezvous Brewing

Youngest Jumpers, Aaron and Dan Schultz of Team Schultz

Eight teams took the plunge, raising just over $3,300.

Team Rendezvous was the first to take the plunge and raised $1,050.

For the first time in the history of the plunge, Lisa Tuller did not jump into the lake, but the Lisa Tuller Substitutes Team did. Tuller’s brother Mike Hay, nephew Ryan Hay and his wife Bridget Hay raised $300.

Special thanks to event sponsors Mann Lake Supply, Cass Company Insurance, Mark’s Market, Swanson’s Bait, and First National Bank North for T-shirts for the jumpers.

The Hackensack Area Fire and Rescue Department serves the residents of Hackensack and eight surrounding townships. Plunge jumpers and donors support the team of well-trained, dedicated volunteer firefighters and emergency responders who are equipped with the latest fire and rescue gear.

Faith in Action for Cass County connects community volunteers with people in need throughout Cass County to provide transportation to appointments, shopping and errands, meal delivery, basic home repair and home modification including building ramps. Volunteers help people of all ages and there are no fees.

Plunge jumpers and donors also support the volunteer expenses, including liability insurance, training, and mileage reimbursement, as well as maintaining a wheelchair accessible van.

“Thanks to everyone who came out for the Penguin Plunge. You are making a huge difference in lives of people in your communities in Cass County,” Faith in Action said in a news release.

For more information on future events, contact Faith in Action at (218) 675-5435.

