Back to Hack raffle winners

Here are the winners of the Back to Hack 2022 raffle:

First: Matt Allen, $1,000 cash
Second: Beth Dupre, Ice sled, Vexilar and more for ice fishing, donated by Swanson's Bait
Third: Liz Anderson, StrikeMaster 40 volt ice auger, donated by First National Bank
Fourth: Bill Blechschmidt, $500 gift card to Do-It-Best Hardware, donated by Do-It-Best Hardware
Fifth: Annie Nihart, $250 gift card to Mark's Market, donated by Mark's Market and Cass Company Insurance
Sixth: Bonnie Sunderman, $100 gift card to Southside Fuel Plus
Seventh: Kevin Sunderman, two-18 Hole Green Fees, donated by Tianna Country Club.

Winners of the 2022 Sleigh of Spirits raffle were Mike Olson, first prize; and Mike Long, second prize.

Stacy Thoma won the 50/50 Split the Pot.
