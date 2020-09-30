The Hackensack Chamber of Commerce Board announces that they are making plans to proceed with our Back to Hack event Jan. 15-17.
Most activities occur outdoors allowing for social distancing. Indoor activities will be evaluated with safety precautions taken. Watch the facebook page at Hackensack Visitors Center or the website at www.hackensackchamber.com for event updates.
The Hackensack Chamber is seeking donations for the fabulous fireworks display Jan. 16 over Birch Lake.
“We would like to sincerely express our appreciation for any donation you can make to help us with this family winter tradition,” said Bonnie Dupre, the events coordinator with the Chamber Board of Directors.
Donations can be sent by mail to the Hackensack Chamber of Commerce at P O Box 373, Hackensack MN 56452 or dropped off at the Chamber office. If you have any questions or concerns, call (218) 675-6135 or email chamber@hackensackchamber.com
