HEADLINE
Back to Hack wrap-up
The Hackensack Chamber of Commerce wants to thank the overwhelming number of people who “brought their sweethearts Back to Hack” to enjoy all of the outdoor festivities for Hackensack’s annual winter festival Jan. 15-17. Everyone seemed to want a reason to get out of the house and Back to Hack was a great one.
Snow Sculpting contest
There were only four sculptures registered for the Snow Sculpting contest and the judges had a hard time determining the winner because they all were awesome. First place went to Andrew Johnson and family who sculpted a dragon and snow fort with a snowman peeking out the top.
Medallion hunt
The weather was awesome and many folks were out looking for the medallion during Back to Hack. It was found late Friday night over at the ball stand behind UCC Church by Tiffany Lieske, Brandon Lieske, Timothy Roth and Jesse Behnke.
Family Friendly Poker Run
There were 30 adults and four youth participating in the first Family Friendly Poker Run. The winning hand of two 2’s and three Queens (full house) was dealt to Steve Allert of St. Michael, who won half of the pot. Each of the youths who participated received a gift bag from the Chamber.
Frostbite Ur Fanny Fun Run
There were 24 adults and one youth who participated in the 2.5 mile Frostbite Ur Fanny Fun Run/Walk. The two fastest times were recorded for Eric Opheim of Walker and Leroy Jordan of Backus.
Family Ice Fishing contest
This year’s fishing contest had a record 94 participants! There were 60 adults and 34 youth who wet their lines.
The fish caught weren’t record breakers by any means, but everyone had a great time. Shane Buhl caught the largest fish for an adult, a 1.41 pound northern, and Brody Kurtz caught the largest fish for a youth, a 1.72 pound northern.
Thanks to Caleb and Dean Garoutte, who ran the event, and thanks to Artisans in Harmony, Big Dipper, Clearwater Construction, Due North Foam, Northwoods Dock, Hidden Paradise Builders, Swanson’s Bait and Sew Fast for donating the prizes.
Penguin Plunge
A lot of spectators watched the Penguin Plunge which had eight teams and a total of 23 jumpers raising over $3,400 for the two beneficiaries — Faith In Action and the Hackensack Area Fire and Rescue Department.
Community bonfire
A great crowd came out to enjoy the Community Bonfire and the Fabulous Fireworks on Birch Lake. The Hackensack Chamber would like to thank fireworks sponsors; Backus American Legion, Birch Lake Association, Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary, Hackensack Lions Club, North Lakes Marine, Share ‘N’ Care, Hackensack Sons of the American Legion, Julie Peterson, Swanson’s Bait and Tackle, Webb Lake Association, and everyone who gave through donation cans at Hackensack Liquor Store, Mark’s Market, Southside Fuel Plus and at the Bonfire.
The donation cans will be available for a few more weeks if anyone would like to help the Chamber continue to have fireworks display twice a year, during Back to Hack and Sweetheart Days.
Raffle winners
The raffle winners were drawn at the Back to Hack It’s a Wrap Party at Birchwood Char House. The $2 raffle was only 108 tickets away from a sellout!
The winners were first prize $1,000, Stacy Thoma; second a $500 gift card Do It Best Hardware donated by Do It Best Hardware, Dean Garoutte; third, one three-day Moondance Jam ticket donated by Moondance Events, Julie Peterson; fourth, a three-night stay at Hyde-A-Way Bay Resort donated by Hyde-A-Way Bay Resort, Kathy Ranczka; fifth, a $250 Mark’s Market gift card donated by Mark’s Market and Cass Company Insurance, Melissa Abear; sixth, one three-day Moondance Jammin’ Country ticket donated by Moondance Events, Mike DeWitt; seventh, a $100 Southside Fuel Plus Gift Card donated by Southside Fuel Plus, Dave Woodruff; and eighth, a $50 Southside Fuel Plus gift card donated by Southside Fuel Plus, Bonnie Dupre.
The Sleigh of Spirits (over $250 in adult beverages) donated by Hyde-A-Way Bay Resort, was won by Buck Norton; second place, one three-day Moondance Jam ticket donated by Moondance Events, Trevor Strandskov; and third, one three-day Moondance Jammin’ Country ticket donated by Moondance Events, Dea Miller. The 50/50 Split the Pot cash prize of $230 was won by Pam Petersen.
After the raffle winners were announced the winner of the Chamber’s first-ever Hackensack Chamber Mystery Bag Drawing was also drawn. Tickets were given out Dec. 14-31 when $10 and up was spent at the participating locations. The winner was Bonnie Pilz, a part-time resident of Stony Lake, who got her ticket at Hackensack Lumber and Hardware.
Thank you to locations who participated and their generous donations to the drawing — Birchwood Char House, Countryside Co-Op, Hackensack Lumber and Hardware, Mann Lake Ltd., Mark’s Market, Rendezvous Brewing, Southside Fuel Plus and Swanson’s Bait.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.