Willard’s Saloon will host The Young Country Band featuring hometown boy Tom Endris Saturday night from 8 p.m. to midnight. There will be a break at dusk for the fireworks display.
Aug. 9

• 6-8 p.m.: Meal at former Backus School gymnasium. All profits will go to current school, the Foothills Christian Academy.

 8-10 p.m.: Social hour — desserts and beverages

• Photo booth is available for self photos with friends

• Wolverine pride mementos available for purchase               

• 8 p.m.-midnight: Street Dance on Front St. by Wayne Renn Band

• Beer Garden provided by Willard’s Saloon & Eatery

• Cornfest Food Booth on Front Street

 

Aug. 10

• School will have lower rooms available for classes that would like an area to visit

• 9 a.m.: Senior center will serve rolls. Stop in and see the old trophies set up

• 9:30 a.m.: Parade lineup at school — Parade theme “Wolverine Pride”

• Individual classes are encouraged to enter a float

• Grand Marshals are all former Backus faculty and staff. Come to the school, float is provided

• 11 a.m.: Parade

• 1-4 p.m. Lunch at the fire hall. All the previous class pictures displayed at City Hall

• 1-4 p.m.: Games and relay for adults and children

• 1-8 p.m.: Photographers available for class pictures

4 p.m.: Damascus Way Chapter 859 Motorcycle Club will be doing games with the children on Main Street.

Aug. 11

• 7:30-l1:30 a.m.: Breakfast at the Backus Legion

• Noon: Country Classic antique car show

• Noon: Lunch available at the Cornfest Food Booth

• 2-5 p.m.: Music at the Backus Legion with Frankie Lamb

• 3 p.m.: Raffle at the Backus Legion

