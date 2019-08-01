Aug. 9
• 6-8 p.m.: Meal at former Backus School gymnasium. All profits will go to current school, the Foothills Christian Academy.
8-10 p.m.: Social hour — desserts and beverages
• Photo booth is available for self photos with friends
• Wolverine pride mementos available for purchase
• 8 p.m.-midnight: Street Dance on Front St. by Wayne Renn Band
• Beer Garden provided by Willard’s Saloon & Eatery
• Cornfest Food Booth on Front Street
Aug. 10
• School will have lower rooms available for classes that would like an area to visit
• 9 a.m.: Senior center will serve rolls. Stop in and see the old trophies set up
• 9:30 a.m.: Parade lineup at school — Parade theme “Wolverine Pride”
• Individual classes are encouraged to enter a float
• Grand Marshals are all former Backus faculty and staff. Come to the school, float is provided
• 11 a.m.: Parade
• 1-4 p.m. Lunch at the fire hall. All the previous class pictures displayed at City Hall
• 1-4 p.m.: Games and relay for adults and children
• 1-8 p.m.: Photographers available for class pictures
4 p.m.: Damascus Way Chapter 859 Motorcycle Club will be doing games with the children on Main Street.
Aug. 11
• 7:30-l1:30 a.m.: Breakfast at the Backus Legion
• Noon: Country Classic antique car show
• Noon: Lunch available at the Cornfest Food Booth
• 2-5 p.m.: Music at the Backus Legion with Frankie Lamb
• 3 p.m.: Raffle at the Backus Legion
