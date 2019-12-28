A snowmobile, a toy car that can be driven on a wall, trucks, baby dolls, Spider Man stuff, toy campers and Christmas with the family were among the wishes children expressed to Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Backus American Legion Auxiliary’s annual Kids’ Christmas Party Dec. 14.
About 50 children and an equal number of accompanying adults attended the party that included a goodie bag stuffed with candy, pencils, flashlights, apples, reindeer ornaments; five presents for each child; gift projects; complimentary lunch; and, of course, a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The event was sponsored by the Auxiliary and the Legion Post.
One little girl had a wish that surely embodied the spirit of Christmas.
“She just wants her family to be together,’’ said an accompanying adult.
It reminded one observer of an old Christmas song sung by popular comedian, actor, song writer and singer Eddie Cantor in the 1940s: “All I Want for Christmas is Just to Keep the Things I Got.” That included, according to one verse, a pair of “loving arms around me,” undoubtedly often provided by his wife and five daughters.
