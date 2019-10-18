The Halloween season is under way at the Backus American Legion with events scheduled for both children and adults.
The annual complimentary party for children ages 12 and under will run from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Legion clubrooms.
The kids’ party features a style show, pumpkin decorating, a fish pond, ring toss, bean bag throw and prizes for each event, and a complimentary lunch. The adult party, also Saturday, gets under way with pot luck hors d’oeuvres from 8 p.m. until gone. Halloween fun events start at 9 p.m. featuring free valued customer and cash drawings and the awarding of a $25 club certificate for the winner of the Great Pumpkin weight-guessing contest. The two contest pumpkins are on display in the Legion foyer. The winner need not be present.
The costume contest follows with a first place prize of $100 in cash. Second place will receive a $50 club bar/food certificate and third place a $25 club certificate.
Those attending are asked to consider a donation to area food shelves and bring a snack dish, but it is not required.
Information on this and other Backus Legion events is available at backuslegion.com and on Facebook.
