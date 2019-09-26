Pictured are (from left) Judy Deibel of the Auxiliary, Chad Biggar and Susan Gardner of the Warehouse, and Judy Johnston of the Auxiliary.
Photo submitted

 The Backus American Legion Auxiliary presents a $500 donation to the Warehouse in Pine River. Pictured are (from left) Judy Deibel of the Auxiliary, Chad Biggar and Susan Gardner of the Warehouse, and Judy Johnston of the Auxiliary.

