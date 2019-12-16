Pictured are (from left) Judy Johnston, Debbie Geary, Sue Wolf and Jean Dawson.
Photo by Gary Dawson

Fifteen boxes of Christmas goodies for troops serving in the United States and abroad from Backus and the surrounding area were packed and shipped by the Backus American Legion Auxiliary. The boxes contained candy, cookies, sausage, crackers and playing cards donated by the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe’s Northern Lights Casino and a homemade Christmas card  with the greeting “Thinking of you at this special time of year and wanting you to know that you are not forgotten. Thank you for your service.’’ The Legion post paid for the postage. Pictured are (from left) Judy Johnston, Debbie Geary, Sue Wolf and Jean Dawson.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments