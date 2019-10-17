Pictured are (seated from left) Larry and Marty Whalen, coordinator Lynne Gagnon, Sue Wolf, (standing) Debra Wynn, Janine Thaler, Glen and Rachel Hockett, Tom Yurich and Legion Commander Bill Taylor. Not pictured is Judy Johnston.

The Backus American Legion Auxiliary Breakfast Crew wound up its 2019 season, serving breakfasts the second Sunday of the months of March through October. Proceeds go to veterans, active duty military personnel, youth, community, education and other Auxiliary programs, including a new proposal to assist cancer patients with transportation costs. Pictured are (seated from left) Larry and Marty Whalen, coordinator Lynne Gagnon, Sue Wolf, (standing) Debra Wynn, Janine Thaler, Glen and Rachel Hockett, Tom Yurich and Legion Commander Bill Taylor. Not pictured is Judy Johnston.

