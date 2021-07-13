A 26-year-old Maple Grove man died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in rural Backus.
Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that at at 2:08 a.m. sheriff’s office received a report of a single vehicle rollover on the Pine Mountain Lake Road.
Deputies and First Responders arrived on scene and learned that a 1994 Chevrolet Suburban had left the roadway, rolling over. Responders located the driver with severe injuries. Lifesaving efforts were attempted on scene, but the male was pronounced deceased.
An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office and the crash investigation continues.
Assisting at the scene were Backus Fire and North Memorial Ambulance.
