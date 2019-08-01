Start your Backus Cornfest activities early by entering the Foothills 5K, Saturday, 7 a.m., in Backus, sponsored by Foothills Christian Academy.

Bring your family and friends to walk 3.1 miles down and back on the Paul Bunyan Trail. This is a free family event. The first 100 registered participants will receive a free race T-shirt.

Pre-register by emailing foothills5Krun@gmail.com. Include name, age and size of T-shirt.

Sponsors of the Foothills 5K are

Gold: Sawyer Timber; Associates in Eyecare; Bites Restaurant; Dignity and Grace; Superior Fuel Co. (dba as Oasis Propane); Sam Kelderman Scholarship Fund; Crossroads Engineering Services.

Silver: First National Bank; Platinum Results Salon; BCI Concrete; Security State Insurance; Dan Pflugshaupt, realtor; Lakeplace.com; Gilchrist Realty; Northland Septic; Spike’s Barber Shop with Diane; Trussworthy Components; Pine River State Bank; Swanson’s Bait and Tackle;

Supporter: Vinny’s Auto Repair; Crow Wing Power.

