Children dug through straw to find coins in the popular "money scramble" game at Backus Cornfest held Aug. 13-15. The theme for the annual Cornfest Days was "Dreams Come True Under the Red, White and Blue." Other events included the All-School Reunion, a vendor and craft fair, a truck and motorcycle show, fireworks, and the Cornfest Parade

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments