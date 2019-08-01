Kids’ games: 1 to 4 p.m.
Corn bowling
Duck pond
Duck shoot
Ring Toss
Bouncy House
Teen and adult games: 1 to 4 p.m.
Yard Yahtzee
Washer toss
Sack races
Damascus Way Motorcycle Club — kid’s games on motorcycles: 4 to 7 p.m.
Tricycle Races: 5 p.m. Sign up at ticket booth.
Tug-o-war: 5 p.m. Teams of 5, sign up at ticket booth
Dime toss: 1 to 4 p.m. Can purchase dimes at ticket booth.
There is also a cake walk, money hunt and corn eating contest.
Kids games are purchased with a wristband that costs $10. The wristband also gives you $2 off the child’s dinner.
Teen and adult games are $2 each. Winner gets 50/50 split for that game.
