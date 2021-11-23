A 61-year-old Backus man was arrested Saturday on an ongoing investigation into the sales and use of controlled substances.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that his investigators conducted a search warrant at a residence in the city of Backus. Several items of drug activity, paraphernalia and drug sales were located and seized, including approximately 26.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Located and arrested at the residence was Scott Orth. Formal charges relating to first-degree controlled substance sales and possession are pending.

Sheriff Burch reports that many of these investigations start with an anonymous tip and encourages you to submit tips and information through Crime Stoppers of Minnesota. Tips can be submitted safely and anonymously through the website at http://crimestoppersmn.org/ or by calling (800) 222-8477.

