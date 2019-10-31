BACKUS — The Backus American Legion, Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion will hold its annual Whitetail Weekend Nov. 8 and 9 to mark the opening of the firearms deer season.
Activities begin Friday with the Hunters’ Pre-Opener Party. The clubrooms open at noon. There will be a Goodies Galore Auxiliary Bake Sale from noon until 6 pm — featuring cookies, cakes, breads, rolls, pies and more. Chili and Sloppy Joe sandwiches will be served from 4 to 8:30 p.m. in addition to the Legion’s regular short-order food and pizza menu. A 10-round, 50-package meat raffle with five chances to win on a $1 ticket begins at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, the Auxiliary will host the annual Deer Hunters Dinner from 4 to 8 p.m., featuring turkey, ham, trimmings and homemade apple pie. It’s $11 for adults and $6 for children under 7.
Complimentary cash and customer appreciation drawings will be at 9 p.m. Saturday.
