The Backus American Legion Auxiliary shipped 21 holiday gift boxes to service men and women from Backus area families serving in the military abroad and in the United States. The boxes contain beef jerkies, cookies, popcorn, peanuts, candy, protein bars and decks of cards donated by the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe’s Northern Lights Casino. They also include a homemade gift card with the greeting “Hope your holidays away from home can be a little brighter with these gifts. Thank you for your service and may you have a Merry Christmas and be home in the New Year: the Backus American Legion Family — Legion, Auxiliary and Sons of the Legion.” The Legion post paid for the postage. Pictured with the gift boxes are (from left) Judy Johnston, Jean Dawson and Deb Geary.
featured
Backus Legion Auxiliary holiday gift boxes for troops
Tags
Gail Deboer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.