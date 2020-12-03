Pictured with the gift boxes are (from left) Judy Johnston, Jean Dawson and Deb Geary. Photo by Gary Dawson
Photo by Gary Dawson

The Backus American Legion Auxiliary shipped 21 holiday gift boxes to service men and women from Backus area families serving in the military abroad and in the United States. The boxes contain beef jerkies, cookies, popcorn, peanuts, candy, protein bars and decks of cards donated by the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe’s Northern Lights Casino. They also include a homemade gift card with the greeting “Hope your holidays away from home can be a little brighter with these gifts. Thank you for your service and may you have a Merry Christmas and be home in the New Year: the Backus American Legion Family — Legion, Auxiliary and Sons of the Legion.” The Legion post paid for the postage. Pictured with the gift boxes are (from left) Judy Johnston, Jean Dawson and Deb Geary.

