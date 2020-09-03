The Backus Legion Auxiliary’s monthly Sunday breakfast will be served 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday featuring a choice of French toast or pancakes, scrambled or fried eggs, bacon and sausage, juice and coffee for $7 for adults and $4 for children under age 7.
Proceeds go to education, veterans, gifts for active duty military personnel and programs benefitting children and youth, community organizations, needy families and a variety of other auxiliary charitable projects. Plentiful, safe seating provided.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.