The Backus Legion Auxiliary’s monthly Sunday breakfast will be served 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday featuring a choice of French toast or pancakes, scrambled or fried eggs, bacon and sausage, juice and coffee for $7 for adults and $4 for children under age 7.

Proceeds go to education, veterans, gifts for active duty military personnel and programs benefitting children and youth, community organizations, needy families and a variety of other auxiliary charitable projects. Plentiful, safe seating provided.

