The Backus American Legion, Sons of the Legion, Auxiliary and the community’s Corn Fest Committee are sponsoring several events during the annual Corn Fest festival Aug. 9-11.

The post will kick off the weekend with a  meat raffle at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Five packages will be awarded each of seven rounds for a $1 ticket.

Saturday, there will be horseshoe and bean bag tournaments at 2 p.m. with 100 percent paybacks plus $100 cash supplements for prizes for both events. Sign-up for the tournaments begin at 1 p.m. Horseshoe entries are $10 a person with drawings for partners. Bean bag entries are $10 for a two-person team. An outdoor beer bar will be provided.

The annual post reception for visiting veterans units participating in the Corn Fest Parade will begin at 11:15 a.m., followed by a luncheon at 12:30 pm.

Saturday Legion events conclude with free customer and cash drawings at 9 p.m.

Sunday, the Frankie Lamb Band, in its 15th season of Sunday dances at the Legion, returns from 2-5 p.m., playing classic country, pop, old time and swing. That will be followed by a Cass County Wild Clovers 4H Club Benefit Chicken Dinner for $10 from 5 p.m. ‘til gone. The annual Auxiliary Corn Fest Raffle drawings will take place at 3 and 4 p.m.

Also, Sunday, the monthly Legion Auxiliary breakfast will be served from 7:30-11:30 a.m. It includes a choice of French toast or pancakes, fried or scrambled eggs, bacon and sausage, juice and coffee for $7 for adults and $4 for children under 7. Proceeds go toward active duty troops, veterans, community and other Auxiliary programs.

Saturday Corn Fest events include a parade at 11 a.m., followed by an all-you-can-eat sweet corn, ham, wild rice, potato salad and watermelon  feed at the Fire Hall — $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and under accompanied by a paid adult.

There are street dances Friday and Saturday nights beginning at 8 p.m., children and adult games, a craft and vendor market, money scramble, treasure hunt, beer garden, a fishing bowl contest, Saturday fireworks at dusk and more. The Senior Center will serve rolls at 9 a.m. Saturday.

An outdoor beer garden sponsored by Willard’s Saloon & Eatery and food booth will be available during the festival. Sunday activities include an outdoor church service from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. downtown and a Country Cruisers Car Club exhibit.

Detailed information on all Corn Fest events is available at backuscornfest.com, in local newspapers and on festival flyers.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments