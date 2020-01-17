The Backus American Legion presented a $2,000 donation to the Backus Fire and Rescue Jan. 11. These funds were donated by the SAL and Legion Post Charitable Gambling Program from the fish fry held in October. Pictured are (from left) SAL Finance Officer John Wieber, former Legion Commander Gene Gagnon, Fire Chief Jason Smith and SAL Commander Jim Bartholomay.
