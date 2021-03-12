Commander Bill Taylor hands the check to Gina Dabill with the school's Youth and Family Services.
Photo submitted

The Backus American Legion presented a check for $3,000 to Pine River-Backus High School March 2. Commander Bill Taylor hands the check to Gina Dabill with the school’s Youth and Family Services. The generous donation will go to The Tiger’s Den.

