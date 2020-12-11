Pictured is Backus Auxiliary President Judy Deibel with adoptable dog Rosie.
Photo submitted by Paws and Claws Marketing Specialist Kaitlyn Yutrzenka

Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort want to thank the Backus Legion for giving $1,000 to help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, vaccinations and other medical expenses. The Legion support is helpful and always appreciated. Pictured is Backus Auxiliary President Judy Deibel with adoptable dog Rosie.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments