Recognizing the Cass County Fair as an important entertainment and educational experience for adults and youth alike, the Backus American Legion Charitable Gaming Partnership donated $10,000 to help ensure the event’s continued operation.
The partnership, consisting of the Legion post and its longtime gaming affiliate, Willard’s Saloon & Eatery, also donated $5,000 to the Pine River Fire Department. The Legion membership voted to award the donations after presentations from the Fair Board and the Fire Department, which is raising money to update the hydraulic equipment used to extricate accident victims trapped in vehicles. A Fair Board spokesperson described the donation as one of the largest it has every received. The fair is schedule June 24-27 in Pine River.
“We agree with the Fair Board that the event is a valuable entertainment event for our citizens and visitors and an excellent forum for organizations like the 4-H which enables youth to display a variety of exhibits as part of their educational experience,” said Bill Taylor, Legion commander.
Legion members noted that many Backus area residents live within Pine River’s fire department coverage area and that the department provides valuable mutual assistance to the Backus department, which the Legion also supports with charitable gaming revenues.
Last year the partnership donated a record $95,392 from gaming revenues, with nearly 99 percent going to charitable causes in the Backus-Pine-River Hackensack area. Donations passed $1 million in the history of the program.
“We thank the public for their awesome support of our gaming program, which enables us to be a good neighbor to our area,” said Pete Williams, Legion gambling manager.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.