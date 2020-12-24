It was a short drive for many families Dec. 12 to the Backus American Legion Auxiliary’s “North Pole” where children were treated to Christmas gift bags handed out by Santa and Mrs. Claus and their elves at a drive-through event.
A substitute for the Auxiliary’s usual indoor Kids’ Christmas Party due to COVID restrictions this year, the drive-through was a big hit with vehicles lined up well in advance of the 11 a.m. start time. The children received $10 gift certificates donated by the Legion Post, a variety of candy and snacks, games, toys, a craft project, pencils and a jingle bell necklace.
Youth also got to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, relating their Christmas wishes which included a “Pop the Pig” game, a doctor medical set, Unicorn and T-Rex dinosaur, among other gifts they asked St. Nicholas to place under their trees.
Gifts were donated by the Auxiliary, local citizens and the Legion that provided $1,000 for 100 $10 certificates from its Charitable Gaming Partnership, which includes the Legion and its gaming affiliate, Willard’s Saloon and Eatery in downtown Backus. With many events cancelled this holiday season because of the virus, parents attending with their children thanked Santa, Mrs. Claus and the elves for the much welcomed Christmas cheer.
