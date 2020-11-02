Italian beef and sausage sandwiches, chili and a breakfast will highlight activities during the Backus American Legion’s Whitetail Weekend Friday through Sunday.
Activities during the firearms deer season opening weekend will begin with a meat raffle at 5:30 p.m. Friday, with the Italian sandwiches and chili being served from 4 to 8 p.m. both Friday and Saturday nights. Italian beef or sausage sandwiches with Mozzarella cheese served “wet” or “dry” with chips will be available for $8 from 4 to 8 p.m. A combo of both meats is $11. Chili will be served for $4 a bowl. Takeout food will be available.
Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 11 a.m., Sunday. The meal includes a choice of French toast or pancakes, fried or scrambled eggs, bacon and sausage, coffee and juice for $7 for adults and $4 for kids under age 7.
State COVID seating and masking rules during the events will be followed. Due to Covid restrictions, the post was unable to sponsor its traditional Saturday Hunters’ Dinner this year.
