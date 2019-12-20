The Backus American Legion is sponsoring an early New Year’s Eve event including dinner, a dance and free champagne and party favors.

A grilled shrimp-barbequed ribs combo dinner will be served from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. for $13, gratuity included. Frankie Lamb’s Frankly Country Band, playing classic country, pop, swing and old time, will perform from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. with an Auld Lang Syne salute to the New Year at 9 and a God Bless America Tribute at 9:30.

There is no cover charge and reservations are not necessary. The club will stay open to closing with digital music.

