The Backus American Legion opened for indoor service beginning June 10.
The clubrooms, located at the junction of Highways 371 and 87 W., will open at noon seven days a week with a limit of 50 percent capacity seating indoors imposed by the state, in addition to seating in its outdoor patio and smoking area.
Discount rippy tickets for beverages will be available from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Pizza and short order foods and snacks will also be served.
Customers will be asked to sign in and check their temperature. State social distancing requirements will be met by the Legion with spaced seating.
Bingo and meat raffles will not be conducted at this time due to state crowd restrictions, but pull tabs and electronic gaming will be available. Monthly Sunday dances and 4-H Benefit Dinners will also remain suspended because of the state prohibition on dances.
Auxiliary breakfasts, served the second Sunday of each month March through October, will resume July 12.
“We thank our customers for their patience during our closing and welcome them back to our facility,” said Legion Commander Bill Taylor in a statement accompanying the announcement.
Organizations and individuals who want to take advantage of the Legion’s free hall use policy for meetings and events should contact the manager Tim Anderson at (218) 947-3156 or (612) 802-3216 for available dates and conditions required by state and post COVID-19 regulations and guidelines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.