Bill Taylor Commander of the Backus American Legion, recently presented Pine River-Backus Schools Counselor Mary Sigan with a check for $10,000 for scholarships to be given out this school year. In addition, 40-$25 Family Market gift cards were also presented for The Tiger’s Den.
Backus Legion presents scholarship funds
Gail Deboer
