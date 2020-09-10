Pictured are (from left) SAL Commander Jim Bartholomay, PR-B High School Principal Chris Halverson and SAL Financial Officer John Wieber.
Photo submitted

The Backus American Legion Sons of the American Legion (SAL) presented a $1,500 donation to Pine River-Backus High School to help with beginning of the year student supplies. Pictured are (from left) SAL Commander Jim Bartholomay, PR-B High School Principal Chris Halverson and SAL Financial Officer John Wieber.

