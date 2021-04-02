SAL Commander Jim Bartholomay and SAL Treasurer John Wieber hand the check to Mary Sigan, the school’s counselor.
The Backus American Legion recently donated $2,000 to Pine River-Backus High School. SAL Commander Jim Bartholomay and SAL Treasurer John Wieber hand the check to Mary Sigan, the school’s counselor. This donation will be used for scholarships for the class of 2021. Photo submitted

