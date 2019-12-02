The Backus American Legion, Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion will host several Christmas and holiday events for children and adults during the upcoming season.
The post’s annual Christmas and Customer Appreciation Party will be held from 4-8 p.m. Dec. 7. It will include complimentary food and door prizes, a 10-round, 50-package ham raffle and a visit from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.
The evening will conclude with free cash and customer drawings at 9 p.m.
The Auxiliary Kid’s Christmas Party for children age 10 and under is from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 14. It includes goodie bags, a gift project, a visit from Santa Claus and a complimentary lunch.
The post is participating in the Hackensack Chamber of Commerce’s Giving Tree program providing gifts for needy area children. Gift request envelopes will be available at the Legion starting Dec. 3. Gifts should be returned to the Legion by Dec. 16 for distribution to families by the chamber.
On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, the clubrooms will be open from noon to 4 p.m., serving complimentary Tom & Jerries and hors d’oeuvres.
The post’s annual Early New Year’s Eve Party includes a dinner dance with the Frankie Lamb Band playing classic country, pop, old time and swing from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. An Auld Lang Syne Early New Year’s toast at 9 p.m. includes complimentary champagne. That’s followed by a God Bless America band tribute.
Dinner is a grilled shrimp and barbecued ribs combo with a salad, baked potato, roll and dessert for $13, including gratuity, served from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The lounge appetizer and pizza menu will also be available, and the club will remain open until closing after the dinner dance with digital music.
Information on Legion holiday and other events is available at backuslegion.com
