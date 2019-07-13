The 24th annual Backus Fly-In Pancake Breakfast is July 28 from 7:30 a.m. to noon at the Backus Airport just west of Highway 371.

The pancake breakfast, a benefit for the Backus Fire Department and First Responders, costs $6 at the door ($5 in advance) and $3 for children under 12. Fly-in pilots eat free. The breakfast also includes sausage, juice, coffee and milk.

Schedule permitting, the North Memorial Medivac helicopter will land at 11 a.m. A demonstration will be given with the “jaws of life” rescue apparatus on an old car, weather permitting.

You can also watch airplanes land and take off, talk to pilots, firemen and first responders and see a fire engine up close. Raffle tickets for some wonderful items will be sold at the event with a drawing at noon. You need not be present to win.

Advance tickets for $5 are available from Backus Lions members at the Polish Stand at Godfrey’s on Saturdays, or from Backus Fire Department members and First Responders.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments