The 24th annual Backus Fly-In Pancake Breakfast is July 28 from 7:30 a.m. to noon at the Backus Airport just west of Highway 371.
The pancake breakfast, a benefit for the Backus Fire Department and First Responders, costs $6 at the door ($5 in advance) and $3 for children under 12. Fly-in pilots eat free. The breakfast also includes sausage, juice, coffee and milk.
Schedule permitting, the North Memorial Medivac helicopter will land at 11 a.m. A demonstration will be given with the “jaws of life” rescue apparatus on an old car, weather permitting.
You can also watch airplanes land and take off, talk to pilots, firemen and first responders and see a fire engine up close. Raffle tickets for some wonderful items will be sold at the event with a drawing at noon. You need not be present to win.
Advance tickets for $5 are available from Backus Lions members at the Polish Stand at Godfrey’s on Saturdays, or from Backus Fire Department members and First Responders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.