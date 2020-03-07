SAL Financial Officer John Wieber (left) and Commander Jim Bartholomay presented the check to Mary Sigan.
The Backus Sons of the American Legion gave a $2,000 donation March 4 to Pine River-Backus High School toward scholarships for the Class of 2020.  SAL Financial Officer John Wieber (left) and Commander Jim Bartholomay presented the check to Mary Sigan.

