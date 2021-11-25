Pictured is SAL Commander Jim Qualley handing the check to Cheri Westphal with the Hackensack Food Shelf. Photo submitted
Photo submitted

The Backus American Legion SAL recently presented checks to food shelves in Hackensack and Pine River. Pictured is SAL Commander Jim Qualley handing the check to Cheri Westphal with the Hackensack Food Shelf.

