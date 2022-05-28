BEMIDJI — Erika Bailey-Johnson has filed for the State House 2B, a newly drawn district that includes parts of Becker, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Hubbard, Itasca, and Mahnomen counties; and all of White Earth and Leech Lake reservations.
“I’m running for House because we need a strong voice at the legislature,” Bailey-Johnson said. “Northern Minnesota businesses and families want an economy that supports good jobs, affordable healthcare, and strong public schools. I’ll use my experience as an educator and community leader to find consensus and get things done.”
Bailey-Johnson knows that we must work together to support a vibrant northland where our communities and industries thrive, and we sustain the amenities that attract families and visitors.
“I’m anxious to travel across the district to hear from residents and businesses and discuss the issues that matter to them” she said.
A lifelong resident of northern Minnesota and graduate from Lake of the Woods High School in Baudette where she was a stand-out athlete in volleyball, basketball, and softball, Bailey-Johnson earned a biology degree and a Life Science Teaching Licensure at the University of Minnesota Morris. Following graduation, she taught science at the American School of Tampico for two years and the American School of Kuwait for three years. She came back to northern Minnesota in 2004 and completed a graduate degree in Environmental Studies with a focus on environmental education.
Bailey-Johnson teaches at Bemidji State University and has directed the Sustainability program for the university since 2008. In 2014, Erika was named one of the top 40 under 40 business professionals in the region by Prairie Business Magazine, and in 2015 as one of the top 40 under 40 professionals in the Midwest working to accelerate America’s transition to a clean energy economy by Midwest Energy News. Erika speaks at regional and national conferences on BSU’s unique sustainability model which includes a wellness component and an emphasis on integrating Indigenous voices. She served on Governor Dayton’s Committee on Pollinator Protection from 2016 to 2018.
In 2022, she received the Minnesota State Board of Trustees Service Faculty of the Year award. She is a founding member of the City of Bemidji Sustainability Committee, and for the past five years has been the Director of the Niizhoo-gwayakochigewin project to integrate an Indigenous lens into campus sustainability work and academic programs. Bailey-Johnson is an enrolled member of the Red Lake Band. She is married to Matt and they have two sons, Noah and Reed.
