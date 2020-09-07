As construction of the new Ball Club Park nears completion, the Ball Club Local Indian Council has been awarded a grant to make the park accessible for every member of the community.
A “Poured in Place” rubber playground surface will give park visitors with mobility concerns, such as elders and those in wheelchairs, a way to safely and easily access the playground. It’s funded by a $22,000 Blandin Foundation grant.
“We are thankful to be able to network with the Blandin Foundation and know they support our Community and the work we do to bring accessibility to our elders and younger generations,” said Natalie Bebeau, chairperson of District 1 Local Indian Council (LIC), which serves Ball Club and the surrounding area. “It’s such an exciting moment to be able to see a dream transpire right in front of our eyes. 2020 needed a positive happening and with everyone working together, we were able to accomplish a great project for our community that will last forever.”
A playground for all
When Ball Club youth first started talking three years ago about a new, safe place to play, they talked about a basketball court. Their vision quickly changed to a new park that one of the kids — who’s in a wheelchair – could easily use, too.
“The old park isn’t very kid-friendly,” said Taylor O’Shea, one Ball Club youth who had the idea for the park. “The playground area is sand, so people with disabilities, like me, can’t get on the playground, even if they tried.”
That vision inspired adults in Ball Club and across the area: students, LIC leaders, a dedicated group of women connected with an area group called the Circle of Healing, as well as Mobility Mania, the Itasca area group focused on growing the number of community spaces accessible to differently abled people. Flagship Recreation, a design-build playground company, signed on to guide the work.
Together they planned and designed the park, fundraised more than $200,000, and in early June, started the build phase of the project in a good way with a community ceremony that included prayers, drums and song.
Culture and inclusion will be very visible. The playground design honors mikinaak [MIK in ack], the turtle, keeper of wisdom and the foundation of the earth in Ojibwe culture. The special “Poured in Place” surface is a blue rubber “river” that winds through the center of the playground. By late September, when construction is complete, visitors will be able to use the fully accessible “We Go Round” merry-go-round, made possible in part by a grant from Keurig Dr Pepper and KABOOM!, relax at wheelchair-accessible picnic tables and benches. People can gather at a new pavilion, chill space — and a basketball court.
“The empathy displayed by the kids in planning an all-inclusive park has been inspiring to all of us involved in the process,” Bebeau said.
Vision nearly accomplished
Several community build days are planned for late August through mid-September. Fundraising, too, is nearly complete. Visit the group’s fundraising site at https://www.givemn.org/story/Aparkforballclub to see photos and updates, or to donate.
About Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe
The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe (LLBO) is a federally recognized, sovereign Native American tribe located in north central Minnesota. The LLBO is committed to the responsible operation of government, preservation of our heritage, promotion of our sovereignty, and the protection of natural resources for our elders and future generations, while enhancing the health, economic well-being, education, and our inherent right to live as Ojibwe People.
