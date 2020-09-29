Registered voters in mail ballot precincts located in Cass County will be mailed a ballot Sept. 30.

Ballots may be returned by mail (a postage prepaid return envelope is included when the ballots are mailed), delivered in person by the voter or delivered by designated agent to Cass County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office, 303 Minnesota Avenue, P.O. Box 3000, Walker, MN 56484.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments