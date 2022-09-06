PINE RIVER — Balsam Moon Preserve’s (BMP) final 2022 second Friday Pizza Night is a special closing event partnered with Region Five Development Commission of Staples.
Featured, in addition to pizza, will be live music by Skarlett Woods of Brainerd and sampling special pizza by Dennika Mays, Local and Indigenous Food Fellow with Region Five Development Commission. They also plan to make homemade, hand-cranked ice cream!
As usual, BMP provides sourdough crust, sauce, cheese mix; YOU bring extra toppings you like and a beverage. Call (218) 587-3808 or email with your reservation, number in your party, pizza size (8 or 12 inch) and gluten free and/or dairy free if needed. Space is limited.
Skarlett Woods grew up in the Brainerd lakes area, moved away for a while and is recently returned to grace local stages once again. While the exquisite voiced singer/songwriter has earned comparisons to Joni Mitchell and KD Lang, her Americana-Jazz style is what captivates audiences amongst the passionate tales from her life out West. She has won or been nominated for countless folk awards in the nation. She has opened for such acts as Stephen Stills, Judy Collins and the Blues Traveler
Keeping honesty on the tip of her pen, Woods has produced a body of work that remains truly and entirely unto itself. She has created a sound that is a throwback to an earlier time, when some things seemed simpler but the music was much more complicated. She inherited a talent for storytelling from a family steeped in the showboat business and musical theater, but Wood’s years of classical/jazz guitar training are what allow her the versatility to truly captivate audiences. Find out more about Skarlett and her music at https://skarlettwoods.com/home.
Other classes and activities coming up at Balsam Moon include: Vision Board Creation with local artist Muffie Davidge Sept. 13; Bread Baking with Barb Sept. 17; International Day of Peace Labyrinth Walk/Meditation Sept. 21; Seed Saving 101 Sept. 24 with local certified instructor Barbara Kaufman, founder of the local Seed Library at the Pine River Public Library; and the National Solar Tour Oct. 1. The Story Walk trail along the Forest Ridge Trail is available for individuals or groups to experience before heavy snows fall. Visit the website at https://balsammoonpreserve.wixsite.com/balsam for more details.
Registration for all classes and activities is encouraged by calling (218) 587-3808 or emailing BalsamMoon3148@gmail.com
Balsam Moon operates on reciprocity meaning no fees are charged for classes and activities. They welcome giving in accordance to what you receive.
Balsam Moon Preserve is a non-profit organization sharing an alternative, sustainable, spiritual place of peace, honoring the earth and all living things. They offer trails, workshops on site and on-line, demonstrations of solar uses and alternative building methods, gardens, a labyrinth, overnight stays, pizza nights in the summer and opportunities to gather in community sharing our common humanity. You are also welcome to come and simply walk the trails, grounds, labyrinth or sit by the pond and enjoy nature.
Balsam Moon Preserve is located at 3148 Bungo Creek Ln SW, Pine River (6 miles west of Pine River out highway 2 and 5 miles south on CR25).
They acknowledge the harm done particularly to Native and Indigenous Peoples by the false narrative of a colonial perspective of history and the stories of holidays such as Thanksgiving. Given that awareness, they act with care for the Earth and all its creatures, and seek to regenerate the land by how they live on it. This place resides on the lands of the: Očhéthi Šakówiŋ (Lakota / Dakota); Mdewakanton (sub-tribe of the Isanti Dakota); and Anishinabewaki.
