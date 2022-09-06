Removing pizza from the barrel oven.
Photo submitted

PINE RIVER — Balsam Moon Preserve’s (BMP) final 2022 second Friday Pizza Night is a special closing event partnered with Region Five Development Commission of Staples.

Featured, in addition to pizza, will be live music by Skarlett Woods of Brainerd and sampling special pizza by Dennika Mays, Local and Indigenous Food Fellow with Region Five Development Commission.  They also plan to make homemade, hand-cranked ice cream!   

