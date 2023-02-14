The annual bonfire gathering at Balsam Moon Preserve west of Pine River is open to all ages Feb. 25 from 3 to 6 p.m.

This is a time for some winter fun in community with others in a peaceful setting.  You’re welcome to bring your snowshoes to hike the trails. You can make a snow sculpture on site for fun, peek in the deep winter greenhouse for growing greens, and join for munchies from 5 to 6 p.m.  Join in the fun with old friends and new.

