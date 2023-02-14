The annual bonfire gathering at Balsam Moon Preserve west of Pine River is open to all ages Feb. 25 from 3 to 6 p.m.
This is a time for some winter fun in community with others in a peaceful setting. You’re welcome to bring your snowshoes to hike the trails. You can make a snow sculpture on site for fun, peek in the deep winter greenhouse for growing greens, and join for munchies from 5 to 6 p.m. Join in the fun with old friends and new.
Balsam Moon Preserve is located at 3148 Bungo Creek Lane SW, Pine River (6 miles west of Pine River on Hwy. 2 and 5 miles south on CR 25). Dress warmly, bring your thermos for warm beverage and your snowshoes if you wish, along with your good cheer. Call to “register” at (218) 587-3808. Car-pooling is encouraged.
Balsam Moon Preserve is a non-profit organization sharing an alternative, sustainable, spiritual place of peace, honoring the earth and all living things. They offer trails, workshops on site and on-line, gardens, a labyrinth, demonstrations of solar uses, overnight stays, pizza nights in the summer and opportunities to gather in community sharing our common humanity.
They acknowledge the harm done particularly to Native and Indigenous Peoples by the false narrative of a colonial perspective of history and the stories of holidays such as Thanksgiving. Given that awareness, they act with care for the Earth and all its creatures, and seek to regenerate the land by how they live on it. This place resides on the lands of the: Očhéthi Šakówiŋ (Lakota / Dakota); Mdewakanton (sub-tribe of the Isanti Dakota); and Anishinabewaki. You are invited to look up the ancestral land you are on: https://native-land.ca/ .
