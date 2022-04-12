Earth Day 2022 is April 22 and Balsam Moon Preserve will offer many opportunities to engage in activities that nurture and honor the Earth, such as tree planting, road-side clean up, educational options, and celebrations.
Located west of Pine River, Balsam Moon Preserve invites everyone to come walk the labyrinth in the woods for a group meditation from 10 to 11 a.m., or individually walk, between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., with a focus of healing, protection and gratitude for the Earth. It is important to take time to slow down and be grateful and to offer intentions and actions of protection and healing, that we as humans can do to aid the Earth.
Additional classes are also offered in the coming months, including Gardening 101 May 20 from 9 a.m. to noon; Birding and Nature Walk May 22 and again June 5 from 7 to 9 a.m.; How to Create a Sustainable Body as you Age June 10 from 3 to 4:30 p.m.; and the monthly Pizza Nights begin June 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. (second Fridays). The new StoryWalk and movements, especially for children and families, along one of the trails will also be available beginning mid-May.
Registration for all classes and activities is encouraged by calling (218) 587-3808 or emailing BalsamMoon3148@gmail.com. You are also welcome to come out and simply walk the trails, grounds, labyrinth or sit by the pond and enjoy nature. Balsam Moon operates on reciprocity, no fees are charged for classes and activities. They welcome giving in accordance to what you receive.
Balsam Moon Preserve is a non-profit organization sharing an alternative, sustainable, spiritual place of peace, honoring the earth and all living things. They offer trails, workshops on site and on-line, gardens, a labyrinth, demonstrations of solar uses and alternative building methods, overnight stays, pizza nights in the summer and opportunities to gather in community sharing our common humanity. Balsam Moon Preserve is located at 3148 Bungo Creek Lane SW, Pine River (6 miles west of Pine River on Highway 2 and 5 miles south on CR 25).
They acknowledge the harm done particularly to Native and Indigenous Peoples by the false narrative of a colonial perspective of history and the stories of holidays such as Thanksgiving. Given that awareness, they act with care for the Earth and all its creatures, and seek to regenerate the land by how they live on it. This place resides on the lands of the: Očhéthi Šakówiŋ (Lakota / Dakota); Mdewakanton (sub-tribe of the Isanti Dakota); and Anishinabewaki. You are invited to look up the ancestral land you are on: https://native-land.ca/
For more information about Balsam Moon Preserve visit the website at https://balsammoonpreserve.wixsite.com/balsam, email BalsamMoon3148@gmail.com or call (218) 587-3808.
