Minnesota performing songwriters Kiki Carter and Greg Webb of dancing Light launched their duo career in 1993 in Gainesville, Fla.
This month the couple reconnected with longtime Florida friends, now spread out across the country, to add their voices to a song, penned by musician and studio owner, Bob McPeek.
“Bob wrote a powerful song of comfort and support for frontline workers and the larger community. It’s a song of hope for the future that honors sacrifices made. There’s a lot of soul and heart in the project,” says Webb.
“We felt a connection with the song as soon as we heard the first draft,” notes Carter. “This has been such a tough, dark time. There’s something redemptive about recording this song with treasured friends. A light shining through the fog.”
McPeek’s song is called (I’ll See You) On the Other Side. An accompanying music video was produced by Rob Rothschildfrom clips sent in from around the country. All the musicians on the project have long-lasting connections to the Gainesvilla, Fla., music scene.
With nine musicians in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the University of Florida community of Gainesville, Fla., has an international reputation as an incubator of great musicians and iconic songs. In keeping with that tradition, 25 of Gainesville’s current and former musicians, collectively known as Band Together, have joined to create a music video to raise spirits during the Coronavirus pandemic.
Anyone positively impacted by the project is encouraged to donate to the University of Florida Arts in Medicine program, https://artsinmedicine.ufhealth.org/music-in-medicine-fund/, which incorporates music, dance, art and creative writing into the healing process.
The song can be viewed online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bvRRqDD0pOA
For more information contact Sunblossom Records at (218) 831-0942 or email sunblossomrecords2gmail.com.
