Several bands have been signed to perform this summer during the annual Jammin Country Fest and Moondance Jam that are still scheduled to be held.
Nearly all the time slots are filled for Jammin Country Fest 14, scheduled for June 18-20. Bands include Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, David Lee Murphy, Old Dominion, John Michael Murphy, Jameson Rodgers, Walker Country, Midland, Lauren Aleina, Kentucky Headhunters and The Red Clay Strays.
Band signed for Moondance 29, set for July 16-18, include Alice Cooper, The Beach Boys, Daughtry, Todd Rundgren, Scott Stapp of Creed, Night Ranger, Grand Funk Railroad and Firehouse.
More bands will be signed over the next few months leading up the first of two Camping and Jammin Events of the summer.
Prices, ticket and camping options and schedules can be found at www.moondancejam.com or by calling (218) 836-1055.
Other events planned for 2020 include the ninth annual Moondance Softball Tournament June 19-20, Dueling Pianos Aug. 2 and Harvest Moon Sept. 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.