Several bands have been signed to perform this summer during the annual Jammin Country Fest and Moondance Jam that are still scheduled to be held.

Nearly all the time slots are filled for Jammin Country Fest 14, scheduled for June 18-20. Bands include Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, David Lee Murphy, Old Dominion, John Michael Murphy, Jameson Rodgers, Walker Country, Midland, Lauren Aleina, Kentucky Headhunters and The Red Clay Strays.

Band signed for Moondance 29, set for July 16-18, include Alice Cooper, The Beach Boys, Daughtry, Todd Rundgren, Scott Stapp of Creed, Night Ranger, Grand Funk Railroad and Firehouse.

More bands will be signed over the next few months leading up the first of two Camping and Jammin Events of the summer.

Prices, ticket and camping options and schedules can be found at www.moondancejam.com or by calling (218) 836-1055.

Other events planned for 2020 include the ninth annual Moondance Softball Tournament June 19-20, Dueling Pianos Aug. 2 and Harvest Moon Sept. 26.

