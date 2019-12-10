Pictured above is Walker Rotarian Ineke Leer (from left) with Bank Forward employees Dean Deck, Mark Sylstad, Heidi Thole, Rhonda Hopen and Leslie James.
Photo submitted

Thank you Bank Forward for sponsoring the Salvation Army Bell Ringing Nov. 27 at SuperOne Foods. Bank Forward raised $1,100 and donated an additional $550 to the Red Kettle Drive for a total of $1,650. Pictured above is Walker Rotarian Ineke Leer (from left) with Bank Forward employees Dean Deck, Mark Sylstad, Heidi Thole, Rhonda Hopen and Leslie James.

