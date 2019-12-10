Thank you Bank Forward for sponsoring the Salvation Army Bell Ringing Nov. 27 at SuperOne Foods. Bank Forward raised $1,100 and donated an additional $550 to the Red Kettle Drive for a total of $1,650. Pictured above is Walker Rotarian Ineke Leer (from left) with Bank Forward employees Dean Deck, Mark Sylstad, Heidi Thole, Rhonda Hopen and Leslie James.
