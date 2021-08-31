Basin to be named after vet
The legal process is under way to name a water basin on the Kabekona River near Benedict after a World War II veteran.
The late Charles Kennedy and his wife lived on the property from 1950-2018. Son Gary Kennedy and wife Connie currently own about 1,000 feet of shoreline on the water body, one of several basins on the Kabekona River.
Charles was a US Army Air Force staff sergeant and ball turret gunner on a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber. After the B-17 was shot down on his 29th mission, he was a POW for eight months until the war ended. Gary and his sister, Laurie Hooker, submitted the request to the Hubbard County Board Aug. 18, which gave approval. The Laporte Township Board approved the request earlier.
Before the naming becomes official, approval is needed from the Minnesota DNR and the Board of U.S. Geographic Names. (Park Rapids Enterprise)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.